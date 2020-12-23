Strs Ohio Reduces Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 163.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on G shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.32. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

