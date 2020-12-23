Strs Ohio Trims Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $16.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 830.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

In other Alexander & Baldwin news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

