SUKU (SUKU) One Day Volume Tops $432,900.00

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, SUKU has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. SUKU has a total market capitalization of $11.02 million and approximately $432,900.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUKU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00137404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00680725 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00123714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00370144 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00065028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00102718 BTC.

About SUKU

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,535,509 tokens. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world

