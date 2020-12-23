Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Joseph S. Cantie Purchases 5,100 Shares

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Director Joseph S. Cantie bought 5,100 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,818.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SUM stock opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.49. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $645.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUM shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Summit Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 40.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,668,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964,258 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $290,000.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

