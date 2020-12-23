Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.40

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.40 and last traded at $46.08, with a volume of 2125802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.35.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

In related news, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,570.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total value of $8,712,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,727,839 shares of company stock worth $434,228,134.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $867,000.

About Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.