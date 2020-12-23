Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NOVA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.00. 1,543,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,956. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.89. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,460,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,727,839 shares of company stock worth $434,228,134.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $867,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

