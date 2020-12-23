SunPower Co. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SunPower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SunPower from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.96.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $30.65 on Monday. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $32.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,533.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $274.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.86 million.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $3,730,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 590,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 69,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,122,737.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,802 shares of company stock worth $6,330,702. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

