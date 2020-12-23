Sylo Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.44 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Sylo has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. One Sylo token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sylo has a market cap of $2.44 million and $100,483.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sylo alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001519 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 760.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000044 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000174 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sylo Token Profile

SYLO is a token. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 tokens. Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sylo’s official website is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io

Buying and Selling Sylo

Sylo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sylo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sylo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sylo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.