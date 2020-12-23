Synthetix (SNX) Price Reaches $6.73 on Exchanges

Synthetix (CURRENCY:SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 23rd. Synthetix has a total market cap of $743.57 million and approximately $389.31 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One Synthetix token can now be purchased for $6.73 or 0.00029368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Synthetix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00041846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004374 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00302113 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.43 or 0.02149491 BTC.

Synthetix Profile

Synthetix is a token. It was first traded on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 211,692,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,519,345 tokens. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io . The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io

Synthetix Token Trading

Synthetix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.