Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) Insider Caroline Johnstone Buys 11,136 Shares

Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) (LON:SYNT) insider Caroline Johnstone acquired 11,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.75) per share, for a total transaction of £48,998.40 ($64,016.72).

SYNT traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 445.40 ($5.82). 1,078,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,251. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 427.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 341.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synthomer plc has a twelve month low of GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 472.50 ($6.17). The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) from GBX 242 ($3.16) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) target price on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

Synthomer plc operates as a speciality chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, and Industrial Specialities.

