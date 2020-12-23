T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $160.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.37.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $132.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.86. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $134.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Softbank Group Corp bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,648,000,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,761,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,086,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,459,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,422,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,667,042 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,027,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,782,719 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.