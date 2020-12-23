T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Trading Up 8.4%

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was up 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 3,785,953 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 8,989,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTOO shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T2 Biosystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.07.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T2 Biosystems, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTOO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T2 Biosystems by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

