TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)’s share price traded up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.59. 25,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 41,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a market cap of $5.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55.

About TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness (OTCMKTS:MOLOF)

Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

