Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFW) Trading 30.4% Higher

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCFW)’s stock price traded up 30.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 2,307,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average session volume of 741,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64.

About Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFW)

Ittella International, LLC manufactures plant based food. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

Comments


