Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L)’s (TW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Wednesday, AR Network reports. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on the homebuilder’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.83% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171 ($2.23).

Get Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) alerts:

Shares of LON TW traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 109.30 ($1.43). The stock had a trading volume of 9,507,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.03. Taylor Wimpey plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.