TCASH (TCASH) Trading 29.6% Lower Over Last Week

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One TCASH token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. TCASH has a market capitalization of $88,729.81 and approximately $185,227.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TCASH has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003768 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006589 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000414 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000129 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH's total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH's official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . TCASH's official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency's Github account can be viewed here .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

TCASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

