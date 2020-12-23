Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an in-line rating and a $215.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TDOC. Stephens cut shares of Teladoc Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $229.29.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $206.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.97 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.57. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $576,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,236.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,350 shares of company stock worth $13,593,096. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

