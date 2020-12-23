Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €2.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) price target on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

TC1 stock opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41. Tele Columbus AG has a 52-week low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a 52-week high of €3.95 ($4.64). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $410.09 million and a PE ratio of -13.16.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

