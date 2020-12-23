Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telenav by 657.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Telenav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Telenav Company Profile
Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.
