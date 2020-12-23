Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Telenav, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNAV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TNAV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine lowered Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Telenav alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Telenav by 657.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Telenav by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telenav in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Telenav in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Telenav by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV opened at $4.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.41 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.31. Telenav has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Automotive and Mobile Navigation segments. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.