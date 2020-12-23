Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Receives $27.53 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.53.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPX. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $28.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of TPX stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 88.49% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,905,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,065,000 after buying an additional 765,718 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,558,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,815,000 after buying an additional 158,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.