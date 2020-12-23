TerraCredit Price Up 10.4% Over Last Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 23rd. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $118,259.54 and $413,619.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Thunderstake (TSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

TerraCredit Coin Trading

TerraCredit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

