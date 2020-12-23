The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) (LON:BKG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKG.L) from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,907.09 ($64.11).

Shares of LON:BKG traded up GBX 207 ($2.70) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,638 ($60.60). The stock had a trading volume of 525,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,219. The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 3,055 ($39.91) and a one year high of GBX 6,006.96 ($78.48). The company has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,544.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,419.36.

In related news, insider Richard Stearn sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,249 ($55.51), for a total transaction of £913,535 ($1,193,539.33). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,460 ($58.27), for a total value of £715,428.60 ($934,712.05).

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

