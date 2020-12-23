The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

The Boeing (NYSE:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have a $307.00 target price on the aircraft producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.32% from the stock’s current price.

BA has been the subject of several other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.90.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $218.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a PE ratio of -27.73 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $349.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.87.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the second quarter valued at $504,079,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 49,169.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $432,600,000 after buying an additional 2,612,380 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 4.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 34,302,591 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,287,665,000 after buying an additional 1,577,087 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 15.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,835,189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,323,000 after buying an additional 775,814 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.