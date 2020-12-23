The European Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

EEA stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.

About The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

