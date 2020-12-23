The European Equity Fund, Inc. to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:EEA)

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.
EEA stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The European Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28.
About The European Equity Fund
