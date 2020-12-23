The Graph (GRT) Trading Down 16.5% Over Last 24 Hours

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002040 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded flat against the dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $600.67 million and approximately $918.97 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.49 or 0.00323606 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00034191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00016960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

The Graph Profile

GRT is a token. The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling The Graph

The Graph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

