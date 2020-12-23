The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI raised The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,635. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $40.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at $107,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

