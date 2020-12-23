The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.52

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.52 and last traded at $39.52, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.99.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.96 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.90.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $498.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 180.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 17,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,469,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

