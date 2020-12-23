The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Declares $0.53 Annual Dividend

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.5255 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

KF opened at $37.64 on Wednesday. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $30.69.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

About The Korea Fund

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.