The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.49

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.28. The Marketing Alliance shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

The Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from The Marketing Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

About The Marketing Alliance

The Marketing Alliance, Inc operates as a wholesale distributor of life insurance, annuities, and other financial service products in the United States. It also provides long term care insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement products. In addition, the company operates family entertainment space in Florida, Missouri, and North Carolina under the name of Monkey Joe's; and provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa.

