The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) EVP Sells $155,500.00 in Stock

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) EVP Frederick Myrick, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $155,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECK opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a P/E ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.97 million for the quarter. The Peck had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECK shares. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on The Peck in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Peck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Peck stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.31% of The Peck at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

