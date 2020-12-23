The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams Sells 5,300 Shares

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $494,543.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Blake M. Grams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Blake M. Grams sold 1,094 shares of The Toro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total value of $103,481.46.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $94.23 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $95.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 347,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,611,000 after acquiring an additional 152,763 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of several research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Toro in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

