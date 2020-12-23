The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.45.

TD opened at $55.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6114 per share. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.12%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 2,086,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,626,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,556,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $605,019,000 after buying an additional 2,047,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

