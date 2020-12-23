The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $141.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.07.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after purchasing an additional 115,856 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,108,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after buying an additional 21,492 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.