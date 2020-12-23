Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Tops $43.25 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $100.34 million and $43.25 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0202 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Helium (HNT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00005506 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00034055 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,631,792 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

