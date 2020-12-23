ThoreNext (THX) Price Up 18.8% This Week

ThoreNext (CURRENCY:THX) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last week, ThoreNext has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. ThoreNext has a market cap of $17.13 million and approximately $2,957.00 worth of ThoreNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreNext token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00133864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00020336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00666160 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00140578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.07 or 0.00381922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00096638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00057703 BTC.

ThoreNext Token Profile

ThoreNext’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,950,305 tokens. ThoreNext’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The Reddit community for ThoreNext is /r/Thorecoin . ThoreNext’s official message board is medium.com/@Thorenetwork . The official website for ThoreNext is www.thorenext.com

ThoreNext Token Trading

ThoreNext can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreNext directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreNext should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ThoreNext using one of the exchanges listed above.

