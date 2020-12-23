Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.25

Shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. (NASDAQ:THBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $11.96, with a volume of 5504833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Acquisition II during the third quarter valued at $765,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

