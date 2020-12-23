Tidewater Inc. (TDW) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on January 29th

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of TDW stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.91 and a 200 day moving average of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $338.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.42. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $20.29.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.46). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 50.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tidewater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th.

Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.