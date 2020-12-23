Timothy Mattox Sells 12,982 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Timothy Mattox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Timothy Mattox sold 7,232 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $325,440.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 314,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,930. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Upland Software by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 132,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 28,935 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Upland Software by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 87,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 531.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

