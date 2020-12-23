Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TLSA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tiziana Life Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.58.

TLSA opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.91 million, a PE ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 2.27. Tiziana Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $12.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 337,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

