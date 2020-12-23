TokenPay (TPAY) Price Reaches $0.0527 on Exchanges

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 20.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0527 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $463,733.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,867.74 or 0.99959812 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00006894 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00018745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00017216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000599 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00059488 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000232 BTC.

TokenPay Coin Profile

TokenPay is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,812,382 coins. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

