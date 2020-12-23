Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 15.5%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price shot up 15.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.68 and last traded at $0.66. 30,348,971 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the average session volume of 12,674,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a market cap of $126.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.