Top Glove Co. Bhd. Announces Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:TGLVY)

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) announced a dividend on Monday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 25th will be given a dividend of 0.2806 per share on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.
Shares of TGLVY opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $9.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52.
Top Glove Co. Bhd. Company Profile
