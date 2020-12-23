TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) Shares Gap Down to $2.72

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.72, but opened at $2.36. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) shares last traded at $2.63, with a volume of 587,110 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.14 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) from C$3.42 to C$3.99 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.13.

The stock has a market cap of C$570.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.80.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$90.82 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. will post -0.0298868 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. (TOG.TO) (TSE:TOG)

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

