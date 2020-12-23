Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.57. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 8,128 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toshiba Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOSYY)

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit