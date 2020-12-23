Toshiba (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.92

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and traded as high as $14.57. Toshiba shares last traded at $14.57, with a volume of 8,128 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on TOSYY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Get Toshiba alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices & Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Others.

Further Reading: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.