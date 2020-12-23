Traders Purchase Large Volume of Genprex Call Options (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 6,076 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 650% compared to the average daily volume of 810 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNPX opened at $4.47 on Wednesday. Genprex has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of -0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the third quarter worth about $235,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genprex by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,907,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 79,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genprex during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The company engages in developing technologies for cancer patients based upon a proprietary technology platform. Its platform technologies are designed to administer cancer-fighting genes by encapsulating them into nanoscale hollow spheres called nanovesicles, which are then administered intravenously and taken up by tumor cells where they express proteins that are missing or found in low quantities.

