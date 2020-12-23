TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $17,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,795.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMDX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit