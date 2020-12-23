TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) VP John F. Sullivan sold 1,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $17,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,795.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TMDX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.54, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.94.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.13. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 143.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.98%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TMDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TransMedics Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TransMedics Group by 714.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

