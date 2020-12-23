Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.25. Transocean shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 12,040 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transocean by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 802,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

