Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Down to $2.48

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.48, but opened at $2.25. Transocean shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 12,040 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. 140166 lowered shares of Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 54.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,262,553 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $108,450,000 after buying an additional 3,318,036 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Transocean by 13.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,104,961 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $9,767,000 after buying an additional 1,414,373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transocean by 13.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,570,950 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $12,025,000 after buying an additional 802,264 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 5.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,850,526 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 311,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Transocean by 587.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,464,966 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,366 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit