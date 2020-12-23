TravelNote (TVNT) Trading Up 42.9% Over Last Week

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 23rd. TravelNote has a market cap of $14,675.73 and approximately $16,214.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, TravelNote has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TravelNote alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00135748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00020742 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.56 or 0.00683431 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00139862 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00374764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00062873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00095756 BTC.

About TravelNote

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 tokens. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Token Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TravelNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TravelNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.