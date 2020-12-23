Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.17

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.87, with a volume of 471387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.68.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RTRX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.15. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $41,353.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $89,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,522. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 99.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

