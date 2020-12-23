Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $370.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 50.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 315.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

