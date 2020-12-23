Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2020

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRVN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trevena in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $370.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.73. Trevena has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $3.68.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Trevena will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 50.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Trevena by 315.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,081 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Trevena by 65.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trevena during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Recommended Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit